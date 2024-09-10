Miami Beach

Woman found suffering multiple apparent gunshot wounds on I-195 in Miami Beach: Police

The Julia Tuttle Causeway was completely shut down from Alton Road to Biscayne Boulevard.

By Briana Trujillo and Johanna Torres

A woman was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, prompting a police response and lane closures on Interstate 195.

Police said they received a call about a woman who needed assistance on the westbound shoulder of I-195.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

She appeared to have been shot multiple times and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to authorities.

It was not clear if the shooting took place on the highway or somewhere else.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Traffic on the Julia Tuttle Causeway is getting by on one lane from Alton Road to Biscayne Boulevard, police said. If you're leaving Miami Beach, take Interstate 395 (MacArthur Causeway) as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachGun violence
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us