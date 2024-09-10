Woman found suffering multiple apparent gunshot wounds on I-195 in Miami Beach: Police

A woman was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, prompting a police response and lane closures on Interstate 195.

Police said they received a call about a woman who needed assistance on the westbound shoulder of I-195.

She appeared to have been shot multiple times and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to authorities.

It was not clear if the shooting took place on the highway or somewhere else.

Traffic on the Julia Tuttle Causeway is getting by on one lane from Alton Road to Biscayne Boulevard, police said. If you're leaving Miami Beach, take Interstate 395 (MacArthur Causeway) as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.