Woman Found Shot to Death in Alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway.

Officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and pronounced her dead.

The victim's identity wasn't released. Investigators did not release additional details on the shooting.

Those who live in the area said they are not surprised by another shooting taking place.

"Many times, you hear gunfire because I have seen people dealing drugs. Cars drive by at night and I hear shots,” said one woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years but did not want to be identified. “I do not go out. I get terrified to walk out my home at night” 

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

