Broward County

Woman Found Shot to Death in Pompano Beach

BSO homicide detectives investigating woman's death

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Pompano Beach Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the woman's body was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. at 614 Gardens Drive.

Officials haven't released the woman's identity. Deputies were seen carrying two small children away from the scene Monday morning, but officials haven't confirmed their relationship to the case.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

