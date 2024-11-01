Woman found shot to death inside car in Opa-locka: Police

A woman was found shot to death inside a car in what police believe was a domestic-related shooting in Opa-locka late Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Police said they responded to reports about a woman unresponsive inside a car outside a restaurant at 4073 NW 135th Street at around 10:31 p.m.
The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, police said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A man was detained, but his name and relationship to the victim was not immediately released.
