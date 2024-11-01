Gun violence

Woman found shot to death inside car in Opa-locka: Police

Police said they responded to reports about a woman unresponsive inside a car at 4073 NW 135th Street

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was found shot to death inside a car in what police believe was a domestic-related shooting in Opa-locka late Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports about a woman unresponsive inside a car outside a restaurant at 4073 NW 135th Street at around 10:31 p.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, police said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was detained, but his name and relationship to the victim was not immediately released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceOpa-locka
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us