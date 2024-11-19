Woman found shot to death outside Miami Gardens apartment complex

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the complex at Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a person shot, Miami Gardens Police said.

Officers found the woman, who'd been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the woman's body covered by a yellow tarp in the complex's parking lot.

Police said they're working to confirm where the shooting happened and investigating the circumstances surrounding it.