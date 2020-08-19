Broward County

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Sunrise Home, Boyfriend Sought: Police

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in her Sunrise home Wednesday morning.

Sunrise Police officials said officers made the discovery at a condo complex in the 4700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue around 8 a.m.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene with yellow crime scene tape closing off the complex.

Police haven't released the woman's identity. Officials said they are looking for her boyfriend, who appeared to live at the address with her.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

