Woman Found with Gunshot Wound in Car Outside Homestead Motel

 A female victim is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in a car in a Homestead motel Sunday, according to police.

The Homestead Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at the Park Motel located at 600 South Rome Avenue.  

A vehicle connected to the shooting was located at the 800 block of NW 4th St. in Homestead.  

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center.

Police say they are also investigating several other occupants who fled from the vehicle and are at-large. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

