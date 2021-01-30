Woman Frustrated After Long Wait at Hard Rock Stadium Site Ends With No Vaccine

Carole Goldberg says she was sent back home after waiting three and a half hours in line at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

“It’s like nobody knows what to do,” Goldberg said. “It’s very frustrating.”

The 75-year-old got her first COVID vaccine shot on January 8th. She then got a card telling her to come back for her second shot on the 29th. She says she was told the card was her confirmation.

“I had an appointment,” Goldberg said. “It says 1-29. I had an appointment.”

But, she says when she finally got close enough to check in, she was told she didn’t have an appointment.

“He said ‘where’s your email’”Goldberg said. “We said ‘what email? We never got emails.’ He said ‘you’re not on the list, leave.’”

Goldberg is one of many who waited in long lines which wrapped around the stadium only to be sent away.

“There are going to be hiccups,” said Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. “Things are going to fall through the cracks.”

On Friday, the state launched a new pre-registration system for seniors hoping to better organize and streamline the process.

The website (myvaccinefl.gov) will help seniors, people in long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, and people at high risk for COVID. You put in your county, personal information, then get in line and wait. Someone will then call, text, or email to follow up.

Goldberg says after spending hours in line, she feels like she’s starting from scratch and her patience is running out.

“I’m at zero,” Goldberg said. “I’m zero.”