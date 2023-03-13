Woman Gets 5 Years in Prison in 2-Year-Old Child's 2021 Hot Car Death in Homestead

A Miami-Dade woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after a 2-year-old girl was found dead inside of a hot car in Homestead back in 2021 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Juana Perez-Domingo, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in the death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Maritza Mendez.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office offered and Perez-Domingo accepted a plea of five years in prison, with credit for time served, followed by five years of probation.

NBC 6 Juana Perez-Domingo

"If you were to go to trial on this case and found guilty ma'am, you face a minimum sentence of 13 years in state prison," a judge told her during Monday's hearing.

Police say Perez-Mendez was supposed to take the little girl to daycare, but forgot.

She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn't open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.