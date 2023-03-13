Homestead

Woman Gets 5 Years in Prison in 2-Year-Old Child's 2021 Hot Car Death in Homestead

Juana Perez-Domingo, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in the death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Maritza Mendez

By Christian Colon

Family Photo

A Miami-Dade woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after a 2-year-old girl was found dead inside of a hot car in Homestead back in 2021 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office offered and Perez-Domingo accepted a plea of five years in prison, with credit for time served, followed by five years of probation.

"If you were to go to trial on this case and found guilty ma'am, you face a minimum sentence of 13 years in state prison," a judge told her during Monday's hearing.

Police say Perez-Mendez was supposed to take the little girl to daycare, but forgot.

She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn't open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

This article tagged under:

HomesteadMiami-Dade County
