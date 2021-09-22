Miami

Woman Gets Into Brawl After Refusing to Give Up Karaoke Mic in Allapattah: Police

Seylin Vargas allegedly threw a beer bottle at another patron at La Familia Bar Restaurant

A woman was arrested for allegedly getting into a fight with other patrons at an Allapattah bar after refusing to give up the spotlight during karaoke, police said.

Seylin Vargas, 36, was arrested early Tuesday at La Familia Bar Restaurant and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Vargas, who refused to give up the microphone to other karaoke-goers, allegedly got into a fight with another woman. She also threw a beer bottle at her but missed and hit another woman, cutting her forehead, police said.

When police arrived at the bar, Vargas told them she was getting assaulted by several people, so she armed herself with a beer bottle. Witnesses told officers they saw Vargas throw the bottle amid the fight.

Vargas was booked into Miami-Dade's main jail on a combined $14,000 bond. Attorney information was not available.

