It was a special delivery at Miami International Airport, but it didn't arrive by plane.

A woman gave birth to a baby girl at the airport Sunday with the help of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police officers, officials said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The airport released a photo of the mother and child with the crew that helped with the delivery of the girl, Mia.