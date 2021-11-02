Woman Gives Birth to Son 1 Week After Husband Killed in Construction Accident

Exactly one week after a South Florida man was killed in a construction accident in North Miami, his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy who will continue his father's legacy.

Gabriel Alvarez, 44, was killed Oct. 25 after a large piece of machinery fell on top of him at a construction site where he worked as a manager in North Miami near Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus, according to a family friend.

"He put family first. He truly was a family man," said Luis Cuevas, a close friend of Alvarez.

Alvarez was excited to welcome his first son, Cuevas said.

His wife, Grace, gave birth to Gabriel Tomas on Monday at 1:05 p.m. — the exact time Alvarez took his last breath a week beforehand.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the incident and said they can’t discuss details of an investigation — but confirmed it initiated inspections at the worksite.

Photos from the delivery room at Baptist Hospital show Grace holding their newborn next to their two daughters and a picture of Gabriel, welcoming their new addition.

“Everything about today has been filled with signs that you are here with us," she wrote on social media.

Police conducted a death investigation Monday in North Miami near Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus.