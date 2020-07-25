Woman Had Guns in Diaper Bag at Walt Disney World: Deputies

A Georgia woman was arrested at Walt Disney World after security for the Florida resort found two guns and some marijuana in her child's diaper bag, according to court documents.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested July 18 on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Smith was going through the Epcot security line with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when the guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana, an arrest report said.

Orange County deputies responded. A search of the diaper bag revealed a .45 caliber handgun on the bottom, deputies said.

Park rules state no weapons are allowed on Disney property.

The arrest occurred three days after Epcot reopened from a nearly four-month closure. The resort had shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Smith.