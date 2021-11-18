Woman Hit By Stray Bullet Fired by Carnival Worker Near Broward County Fair Site

An elderly resident of a senior living facility was struck by a stray bullet after an argument between carnival workers near the site of the Broward County Fair led to gunfire Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of State Road 7 and Margate Boulevard in the city of Margate.

Margate Police officials said two carnival employees got into an altercation and one of the employees pulled out a firearm and fired two shots.

One of the bullets traveled into the room of a nearby senior living facility and hit a resident, who was believed to be in her early 90s.

The resident was taken to Broward Health North with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody. Their identity wasn't released and it's unknown what charges they may face.

The Broward County Fair had been scheduled to open Thursday.

No other details were immediately known.

