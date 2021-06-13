Woman Hit By Two Cars While On Electric Scooter in Miami Beach Hit-and-Run

A woman on an electric scooter was hit by two separate cars in Miami Beach early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run that left her hospitalized.

One car stayed on the scene but police are on the lookout for a black sedan that fled.

The woman was traveling southbound on Alton Road near 10th Street at around 3 a.m. in the outside lane when she was struck by a vehicle from behind, which knocked her from the scooter and into the inside lane, police said.

Another vehicle traveling in the inside lane also struck her prior to stopping. One of the vehicles that hit the woman was described as a black sedan, which fled southbound on Alton Road, police said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.