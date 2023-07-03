Woman hit Lauderhill officer with car, fled traffic stop before crashing into tree: Police

A woman who struck a Lauderhill Police officer with a car during a traffic stop then tried to flee was caught after slamming into a tree in a rollover crash, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday when a Lauderhill officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Northwest 44th Street.

During the stop, the driver, identified as 26-year-old Crystalee Tennant-Parnther, opened the driver side door and refused to give information to the officer, Lauderhill Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Crystalee Tennant-Parnther

While the officer was standing in the car's doorframe, Tennant-Parnther drove forward, hitting a fence, police said.

She then reversed the car and hit the officer with the open door, police said.

Tennant-Parnther fled the scene at a high rate of speed but quickly struck a tree, causing her car to roll over, police said.

She was taken into custody and checked out at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Tennant-Parnther is facing charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing with disregard to people or property, driving with an expired driver's license, and failure to yield to traffic when turning left.

She appeared in court Monday where she was granted a $5,000 bond but ordered not to drive. Attorney information wasn't available.