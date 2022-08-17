Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire while the woman was taken to Memorial West Hospital, where she is now in critical condition.

It is unknown if the fire contributed to the woman's condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.