Woman hospitalized after being bitten by marine life in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: officials

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was bitten by marine life at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, officials said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the woman was possibly bitten by a barracuda and was treated at the scene before being transported to Broward Health North.

Fire Rescue said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC6 spoke with several witnesses who said the woman came out of the water with a bloody hand and was screaming.

"I was sitting in my chair and a young lady started screaming loudly out of the water and she was swelling her arms and she was holding her left arm," said a witness. "One of these guys ran out to help get her out of the water and then someone yelled for a towel because she bleeding pretty profusely."

Another witness said they helped the woman out of the water and applied a tourniquet.

While not confirmed by officials, witnesses told NBC6 the woman was in her 30s and possibly visiting from Los Angeles.

The woman's identity has not been disclosed.