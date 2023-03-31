Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot at While Driving in North Lauderdale

A woman was hospitalized after the car she was driving was shot at in North Lauderdale early Friday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting near a convenience store in the 1100 block of South State Road 7 around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies found the injured woman and the car with at least one bullet hole in the driver's side.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby trauma center. Officials said she wasn't shot but was injured by glass shards from the car's window.

No other details have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

