Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot by Boyfriend in Lauderhill

The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after they received a call early Saturday morning that a woman had been shot, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderhill. When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend and at some point the altercation turned violent when the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, shooting her in the leg and upper torso.

The woman was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition where she remains.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.