Man sought after shooting his mother-in-law in Miami Gardens: Police

A woman was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after she was shot by her son-in-law in Miami Gardens, police said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of 203rd Terrace after receiving reports that someone was shot.

Once at the scene, an elderly woman was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition and identity have not been disclosed.

As detectives continued to investigate, they discovered that the suspect was the woman's son-in-law, Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said.

After the shooting, the son-in-law fled the scene in a blue Ford-150, Delgado said.

What led up to the shooting is not known as the investigation remains active.

"We're still trying to investigate what led up to this. We do know that it's, they are related, at this time, and there is no threat to our community," Delgado said.

This is a developing story.