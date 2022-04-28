Broward

Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot in Coconut Creek: Police

Coconut Creek Police said the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle

By NBC 6

Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Coconut Creek that sent one woman to an area hospital.

Coconut Creek Police said the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle.

A woman was found shot at the scene and was taken to Broward Health North, where her condition and identity were not released.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation continues.

