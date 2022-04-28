Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot in Coconut Creek: Police

Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Coconut Creek that sent one woman to an area hospital.

Coconut Creek Police said the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle.

A woman was found shot at the scene and was taken to Broward Health North, where her condition and identity were not released.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation continues.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.