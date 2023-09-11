Woman hospitalized after being shot in Miami-Dade hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a Miami-Dade hotel.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel located at 7685 Northwest 12th Street. When they arrived, they discovered a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire personnel transported her to an area hospital, but did not released any additional information about her condition.

Police said the suspect responsible for the shooting fled the scene and a perimeter has since been set up in the area.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At this time, officials have not released any additional as to the events that led up to the shooting, or the identities of the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.