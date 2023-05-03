Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot While Driving Near Lauderdale Lakes School

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot while driving near a school in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 3400 block of N. State Road 7, not far from Park Lakes Elementary.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene and in front of the school.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. and found the injured driver.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed the woman was taken to Broward General Medical Center from the scene as a level one trauma.

Officials said investigators believe the shots were fired by another motorist who was in a black sedan, which fled the scene after the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

A man who works nearby said he heard multiple gunshots around 2 p.m. When he came outside, he saw deputies closing streets off.

"It was a couple of rounds that went off cause at first I thought it was fireworks but then when I kept hearing it, I was like wow, that’s gunshots," the man said.

The woman's identity wasn't released and officials haven't given any other information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.