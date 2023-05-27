Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot While Riding in Car on I-95 in Pembroke Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday they said involved a woman who was shot while riding in a car on I-95 in Pembroke Park.

Investigators said the victim, whose name was not released, was driven to an area hospital just after 4:30 a.m.

Deputies learned she had been accidently shot while riding in a vehicle in the northbound lanes near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Additional details on the shooting have not been released at this time.