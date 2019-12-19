Woman Fatally Stabbed By Another Woman in Miami Beach

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Miami Beach Thursday that sent one woman to the hospital, where she later died.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road just before 5 a.m., where the victim was found bleeding on the ground after an altercation with another woman.

She was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where police said she later died. Officials have not released her identity.

UPDATE: The female victim died at the hospital.



Preliminary info: Altercation involving the victim just before stabbing. Possible female subject fled the scene.



Have info? Call @CrimeStopper305 at 305.471.8477#Traffic: Roadway remains closed pic.twitter.com/gPCmmavt75 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 19, 2019

Officers have not released any additional information about the possible suspect, only that she fled the scene.

"We're interviewing several witnesses who remained on the scene, and we're asking the public if anyone has any information, any surveillance video or anything that could help detectives piece together this investigation that they share that with Miami Beach Police," department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.