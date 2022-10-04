Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.

Once they arrived, first responders found an adult female with injuries and transported her to Broward Health Medical Center. Her identity and condition were not released.

Investigators said the victim was riding her bicycle when she was approached from behind and stabbed. No information was released on the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.