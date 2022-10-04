Broward

Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.

Once they arrived, first responders found an adult female with injuries and transported her to Broward Health Medical Center. Her identity and condition were not released.

Investigators said the victim was riding her bicycle when she was approached from behind and stabbed. No information was released on the suspect involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdalestabbing investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us