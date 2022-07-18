Woman Hospitalized After Driving Car Into Medley Canal: Police

Police are investigating an incident Sunday in Medley where police said a woman drove her car into a canal.

The incident took place near Northwest 87th Avenue and Okeechobee road, where the car was found completely submerged in the water. The driver, who was not identified, was unconscious inside when officers arrived.

Medley Police said officers punched a hole in one of the windows and pulled the woman out. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did confirm the woman intentionally drove the car into the canal in a suicide attempt.

People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text a three-digit number, 988, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and connect with mental health professionals trained to respond to such emergencies.