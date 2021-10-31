Woman Hospitalized After Group of People Shot at her Bedroom Window in Lauderhill

A woman is in the hospital after a group of people shot at her bedroom window in Lauderhill early Sunday morning, police said.

The Lauderhill Police Department responded to the home near the 1900 block of NW 59th Way after a woman called 911 regarding a shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m.

"Earlier this morning I was in my room sleeping and I heard poom poom poom," said area resident, Darryl Cunningam.

Initial investigation revealed that a group of people approached the victim's home, began shooting, and later fled the scene. The woman suffered gunshot wounds in the upper thigh and arm, but survived the violent attack, police said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“I pray for the lady and her family,” Cunningham said.

As Lauderhill detectives continue to collect information at the scene, they tell NBC 6 that the victim in this case has become uncooperative with police and no longer wishes to pursue an investigation.

Officers still do not have a description of the suspects, but detectives are urging anyone with additional informational to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.