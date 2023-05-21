Woman Hospitalized After Hit and Run Crash in Little Havana Neighborhood: Police

A woman was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by a hit and run driver in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.

Miami Police said the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street. Officers found the woman, who was not identified, laying in the middle of the road after she was struck.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where her condition was not released.

Police did not release details on the crash or the car that left the scene.