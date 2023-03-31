Woman Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Shot at While Driving in North Lauderdale

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning reportedly after the car she was driving was shot at in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found the car with at least one bullet hole in the driver's side at a convenience store in the 1100 block of South State Road 7.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby trauma center but officials have not confirmed if she was shot.

Investigators have not released details at this time on the incident.