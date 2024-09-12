Woman hospitalized after she's found stabbed and covered in blood in Hollywood

A woman was hospitalized after she was found apparently stabbed in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Federal Highway, Hollywood Police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Graphic video showed the woman covered in blood near a gas station as first responders helped her into an ambulance.

Police haven't released any other details about the woman or what led to the stabbing.

Witness Bryant Adams works at the Richard’s Motel down the road and said he saw the suspect come up to his check-in window before the alleged stabbing with a different woman, trying to translate for her.

Adams thinks he was looking for her to pull out money so he could rob her, so he gave a higher price which turned them away.

"Just the way he was acting, he wouldn’t look at me, he was looking behind him, everywhere but where my eyes were," Adams said.

Adams said he saw that young woman leave, then moments later heard a commotion and saw a woman stumbling in the gas station parking lot. Police later arrived at the hotel to ask for their surveillance video and told Adams that the woman was stabbed.

NBC 6 crews spoke to a man who says he was the victim’s husband and she was an Uber driver. A car was towed from the scene with Uber decals, though police haven’t confirmed that connection.