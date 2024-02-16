Fort Lauderdale

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was injured in a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers and fire rescue crews responded and found the woman.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her identity wasn't released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated.

