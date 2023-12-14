Woman hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill, at least one detained

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Lauderhill early Thursday, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said all parties involved have been identified and detained pending further investigation.

"The motive is currently being investigated and no additional subjects remain at large," police said in a news release.