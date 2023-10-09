Woman hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill neighborhood

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at 261 Northwest 38th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Her identity wasn't released.

Police said everyone involved has been identified and detained while the shooting is being investigated, and said no suspects are at large.

The motive for the shooting was being investigated.

