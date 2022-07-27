Woman Hospitalized After Shooting in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are searching for the person involved in an early morning shooting Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade that sent one woman to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 91st Street after a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Once there, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly in her left arm. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

MDPD said the shooter, who also was not identified, fled the scene in an unknown vehicle but police are not calling it a drive-by shooting. The victim said she did not know the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.