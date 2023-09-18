Woman hospitalized, person of interest in custody after shooting near Hollywood hotel

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood that left a woman hospitalized and a person of interest in custody Monday morning.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to the 2600 block of North 26th Avenue just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious wounds that appeared to be gunshots outside a La Quinta hotel.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police haven't released the victim's identity or condition.

Police said a person of interest was also taken into custody after allegedly running off and being caught just a few blocks from the scene.

It's believed the person of interest and woman know each other, but it's unknown if they were guests at the hotel, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.