Woman hospitalized after shots fired on Bird Road

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman in an SUV was hospitalized Friday after shots were fired on Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade.

The east and westbound lanes of Southwest 40th Street from 112th Avenue and 115th Avenue were shut down for the investigation.

Police said the woman was not the intended target of the shooting. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots fired. Footage from the scene showed a black SUV with its windows shattered.

What led up to the shooting was unclear.

