Woman Hospitalized, Another in Custody After Miami Beach Shooting

One woman was hospitalized and another was in custody after a fight led to a shooting in Miami Beach Thursday night.

Miami Beach Police officials said an officer was in the area of 18th Street and Meridian Avenue when he heard a gunshot around 9:15 p.m.

Moments later the officer found a woman who had been shot in the leg and confronted the possible suspect, who was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was expected to survive.

Police said the woman appear to know each other, but they don't know what led to the altercation.