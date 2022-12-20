Woman Hurls Computer at Airline Agent at MIA Amid Holiday Travel Rush

A video of a woman having an angry outburst at Miami International Airport and throwing a computer at an airline agent is quickly gaining traction as the airport anticipates another record-breaking holiday travel season.

The video, posted on Only in Dade's Instagram, shows a woman screaming in the middle of a crowded American Airlines gate on Tuesday morning. She takes her anger out on the agent, picking up the computer monitor on the counter and throwing it at her.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the woman was detained and being questioned. American Airlines responded in a statement that it's working with law enforcement in the investigation.

The reel — which garnered nearly 500,000 views and 15,000 likes within just three hours of posting — comes as airports braces for an extremely busy holiday travel period heading into Christmas and New Year's.

Miami International Airport is expected to host 2.5 million passengers for a holiday travel period that lasts from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, marking a 1.5% increase over the record-breaking holiday travel season last year, officials said.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, the Friday before New Year's Day and the Thursday and Friday after New Year's Day. On those days, an estimated 157,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport each day, airport officials said.

AAA estimates 113 million Americans are traveling to see loved ones for the holidays, with air travel up 14% over last year.

With so many people traveling at once and the potential for bad weather and delays to wreck plans, airport officials encourage travelers to: