Woman hurt in Brownsville crash; witness says people involved fled scene

A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after she was hurt in a crash early Saturday in Brownsville, video of the scene shows.

It happened on NW 41st Street and 32nd Avenue.

The victim's vehicle sustained heavy damage to the left side; the windows were broken and the doors crushed into the car, according to images from the scene. Another car at the scene sustained heavy damage to its front end, and the airbags had deployed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials had to cut off the door of the victim's car to remove her from the driver's seat, video shows.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has not confirmed details about the victim's condition, or what led to the crash.

A witness who identified himself as Gary said he saw the collision and immediately called 911.

"l was coming this way, and I saw exactly when it happened," he said. "It was a girl that she was the one driving and two other guys, and they left as soon as the accident happened."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.