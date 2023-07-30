Woman identified in fatal Liberty City shooting

Miami Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Liberty City.

Police were called to the area of NW 14th Ave and 58th Terrace, on Sunday morning around midnight, and found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, when fire rescue arrived, the woman, identified as 24-year-old Destiny Gladys Melgar, was immediately declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Miami Homicide unit are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.