Woman in critical condition after being extricated from car in canal in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was pulled from a car in a canal early Tuesday in Lauderhill, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the area of Northwest 56th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street after a passerby reported a vehicle in a canal.

Officers and fire rescue extricated the woman, who was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest, authorities said. She was rushed to Florida Medical Center in critical condition.

"There’s conflicting accounts on if it was a single vehicle incident or hit-and-run," police said. A traffic homicide investigator was "on the way to investigate further."

Divers were looking for additional passengers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.