Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood.

The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life.

“She was assaulted, and somebody shot her in her jaw and the bullet went through her neck in the back. Silvi Vazquez, Angeline’s friend said. "She’s just 20 years old.”

The shooting happened in Northwest Miami-Dade. “I can’t believe it. She wasn't at a party at night or a dangerous place. "She was just 3 blocks from her house waiting for a bus”, Vazquez said.

Cell phone video of the scene shows police from multiple agencies responding. Police haven't released any information about a possible shooter— which is frustrating to those close to her.

Family and friends gathered together for a big show of love and support at Ryder Trauma for Angelyne.

Her family is praying for a speedy recovery— and for police to find the shooter. “If somebody saw anything or can share any information would be very helpful,” Vazquez said.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-tips