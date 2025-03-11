Miami-Dade County

Woman in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in NE Miami-Dade

According to Miami Police, the incident happened on Northeast Fifth Court and 79th Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened on Northeast Fifth Court and 79th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the woman was on a scooter when she was struck by a vehicle.

After being struck, two people who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A witness who saw woman being struck said there were two women inside the vehicle.

"I was at the bus stop and the girls ran a right light in the car," said the witness. "The girl was pulling out on a green light, they ran a red light, ran her over. They ran her over."

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us