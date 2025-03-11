Woman in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in NE Miami-Dade

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.
According to Miami Police, the incident happened on Northeast Fifth Court and 79th Street.
Police said the woman was on a scooter when she was struck by a vehicle.
After being struck, two people who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
A witness who saw woman being struck said there were two women inside the vehicle.
"I was at the bus stop and the girls ran a right light in the car," said the witness. "The girl was pulling out on a green light, they ran a red light, ran her over. They ran her over."
The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.