Woman in Custody After Body of Missing Florida Woman Found in Trunk

The body of a Florida woman missing since last Friday was found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday, police said.

Investigators identified the body found Wednesday as Anna Primavere, according to a statement from police in Titusville, Florida.

The body was discovered by police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after the execution of a search warrant. Police say the car's owner, Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, turned herself in Thursday.

Titusville police said they think Primavere was killed Friday and Gibson left the area Saturday and went to her parents' home in Tennessee.

The investigation is continuing.