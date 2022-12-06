Woman in Custody After Deadly November Miramar Hit-and-Run

Police have taken a woman into custody who they said was the registered driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar in November.

Janae Lewis, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of Silvio Martinez on November 27. Lewis is a native of North Augusta, South Carolina.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Pembroke Road near 65th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan slamming into Martinez before fleeing the scene. Bystanders rushed to help the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members made a plea last week to ask for the public's help in finding the driver.

His brother-in-law, Kevin Ravaez, said Martinez made plans to see him that night but "he never came home."

"So he kept calling him and texted him and he never responded, so finally it was the next morning when he got the bad news," a translator said on his behalf.