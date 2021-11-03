Woman in Custody After Man Shot and Killed at Fort Lauderdale Home

A woman was taken into custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 a.m. at a one-story apartment in the area of Northwest 2nd Street and 14th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman suspected in the shooting fled in the victim's car but officers found her about four miles away along Northwest 31st Avenue and 9th Street.

The woman initially refused to get out of her car, and hostage negotiators were called in, police said.

"Our SWAT team and our hostage negotiation team were called to the scene and after a brief confrontation with the suspect, she did immediately surrender without any further problems," Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening said.

Police haven't released the identities of the woman or the man, and said they're looking into how they knew each other or if they were related.

