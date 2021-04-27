Florida

Woman in Florida's Panhandle Killed 5-Year-Old Child, Herself: Police

The woman's older daughter got away from the home in Springfield and called police from a neighbor's house late Sunday night, a news release said

Getty Images

A Florida woman killed her young daughter before fatally shooting herself, police said.

The woman's older daughter got away from the home in Springfield, which is in the Florida Panhandle, and called police from a neighbor's house late Sunday night, a news release said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 15-year-old girl told Springfield police that she woke up around 11:40 p.m. and saw her mother pointing a pistol at her, the release said. She told investigators she heard two shots as she was running to the neighbor's house.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: School Says It Won't Hire Vaccinated Teachers, Wild Airport Fights Caught on Camera

Miami Beach 40 mins ago

Man Shot in Leg During Early Morning Incident in Miami Beach: Police

Officers found the bodies of the mother and a 5-year-old girl inside the home. Their names have not been released.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt told news outlets that a trauma team worked Monday to support the student, her family and friends.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaBay Countymurder suicide
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us