Woman, Infant Shot Dead in Florida Home

A woman and a 3-month-old baby were found shot dead inside a Florida home and an armed suspect was arrested shortly afterward, officials said.

The Gainesville Police Department said on Saturday that 26-year-old Kevi Ellis surrendered to police officers when they arrived at the scene.

The woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, and the baby had one gunshot wound to the head. They were not identified, and it is not clear whether they had any relationship to the suspect. No motive was revealed.

Two other young children were found hiding under a bed, police said. Officials say a neighbor was also struck at, but not shot.

Ellis was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

